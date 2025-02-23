Medical Stocks To Watch Today – February 20th

Walmart, Hims & Hers Health, Tempus AI, Eli Lilly and Company, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares of ownership in companies that operate in the healthcare sector, such as pharmaceutical companies, hospital corporations, biotechnology firms, or manufacturers of medical equipment and supplies. Investing in these stocks means investors are financially supporting the advancement of healthcare and can profit from this sector’s growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,958,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,770,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $782.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.30. 21,905,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,497,578. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.21 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ TEM traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.52. 15,999,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,233,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $871.99. 1,348,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,966. The business has a 50 day moving average of $797.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $827.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $501.68. 1,289,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,341. The stock has a market cap of $461.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $520.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

