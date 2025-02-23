Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $2.27. Energy Focus shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 277,626 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on EFOI
Energy Focus Trading Down 13.1 %
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.