Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.34 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 112.86 ($1.43), with a volume of 537,562 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
In related news, insider James Ormondroyd purchased 95,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £100,042.95 ($126,396.65). Also, insider Henrik Bang sold 1,717,000 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £1,905,870 ($2,407,921.67). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.
Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.
Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.
The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.
