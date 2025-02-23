Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.34 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 112.86 ($1.43), with a volume of 537,562 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Netcall Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Netcall

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.55 million, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.44.

In related news, insider James Ormondroyd purchased 95,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £100,042.95 ($126,396.65). Also, insider Henrik Bang sold 1,717,000 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £1,905,870 ($2,407,921.67). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.

Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.

The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.

