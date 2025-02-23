Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.96 and traded as high as C$11.08. Cineplex shares last traded at C$10.81, with a volume of 358,510 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.93.
Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.
