Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.37 ($2.67) and traded as high as GBX 214.80 ($2.71). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 212.20 ($2.68), with a volume of 1,560,332 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Man Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.45) to GBX 272 ($3.44) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Man Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.45) to GBX 272 ($3.44) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 291.17 ($3.68).

Get Man Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EMG

Man Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 209.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, insider Sarah Legg purchased 12,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,942.48 ($31,512.92). Also, insider Laurie Fitch purchased 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £15,740.70 ($19,887.18). 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.