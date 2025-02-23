Delta Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 265.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,096,000 after buying an additional 91,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,868,000 after buying an additional 789,054 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after buying an additional 838,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,252,000 after buying an additional 103,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.