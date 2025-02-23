Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 5.0% of Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $624.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

