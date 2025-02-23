Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,054 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

