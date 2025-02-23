Janone (NASDAQ:ALTS) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.60. 127,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 264,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Janone Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Janone Company Profile

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

