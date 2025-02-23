Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$14.38 and last traded at C$14.39. Approximately 376,419 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 324,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.49.

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.46.

