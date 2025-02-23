Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$66.12 and last traded at C$66.18. 32,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 40,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.88.
Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.38.
