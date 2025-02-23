The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Decreased by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.9% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

NYSE:DIS opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

