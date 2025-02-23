Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $330,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

VUG stock opened at $416.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.