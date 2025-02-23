WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 689 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VTI stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.49. The stock has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

