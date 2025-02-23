WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,514.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,799,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,115 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4,120.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,335 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,692 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,143,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.6 %

Enbridge stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $45.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

