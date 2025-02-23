Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,588 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

IEFA stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

