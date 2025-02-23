Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Acquires 11,620 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

