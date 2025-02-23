Stevens Capital Partners Acquires 813 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

