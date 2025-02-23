Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Reduced by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $279.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

