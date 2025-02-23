Stevens Capital Partners Acquires 106,640 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 275.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after buying an additional 940,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

