Stevens Capital Partners Acquires 1,051 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPYV stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

