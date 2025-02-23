Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 6.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $372,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $7,923,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 37.0% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 33,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $526.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.12. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

