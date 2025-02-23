Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 410,754 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,606,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $473,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

