Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,611 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $431,100,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,580,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,916,000 after buying an additional 2,123,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

