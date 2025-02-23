MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 429 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

