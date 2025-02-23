China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 50,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 17,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

About China MeiDong Auto

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

