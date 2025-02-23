Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Trading Up 9.5% – Here’s Why

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 7,306,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,540,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.91.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:TSLQ Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

