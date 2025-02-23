Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Trading Up 9.5% – Here’s Why

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 7,306,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,540,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.91.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
