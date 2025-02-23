MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

MustGrow Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97.

About MustGrow Biologics

(Get Free Report)

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biological technologies and products from mustard seeds. It provides Biocontrol technology platform to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and others; treat unwanted plant growth for use in organic agriculture, and home and garden markets, as well as agriculture markets where glyphosate has been banned; and suppress sprouting, and treat disease and pathogen for storage and food preservation markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MustGrow Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MustGrow Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.