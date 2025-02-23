Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 16,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 32,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Toro Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $50.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Toro Company Profile

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

