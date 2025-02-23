Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Trading 0% Higher – Time to Buy?

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 3,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 7,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

