Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 14,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 27,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.