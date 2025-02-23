World Equity Group Inc. Buys Shares of 13,874 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,247 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 850,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.