World Equity Group Inc. Buys Shares of 13,874 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,247 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 850,753 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
