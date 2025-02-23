World Equity Group Inc. Buys 16,261 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 118.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,138,000 after buying an additional 1,132,656 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,888,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 111,670 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,009,000 after buying an additional 172,652 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after buying an additional 70,617 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,731,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,151,000 after buying an additional 94,434 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.