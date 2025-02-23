Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.