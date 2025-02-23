JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Swmg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SPLG opened at $70.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.