Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lowered by FPC Investment Advisory Inc.

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 4.0% of FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,902,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $624.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $629.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.45.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

