First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,496,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,758,000 after purchasing an additional 126,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,228,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 74,537 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 15,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,757,000 after buying an additional 1,111,748 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18,472.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,642,000 after buying an additional 1,047,019 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 933,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,010,000 after acquiring an additional 98,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $185.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.25 and its 200 day moving average is $190.29. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

