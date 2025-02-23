Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $32.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

