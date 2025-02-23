Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $103.85 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,912,390. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

