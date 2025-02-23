Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Lifted by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 205.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,694,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828,805 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $129,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,599,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,773 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 507,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 336,858 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.