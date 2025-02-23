Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Billion Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,229,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 28.2% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,225,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,639,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,237,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $295.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.35 and its 200 day moving average is $288.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

