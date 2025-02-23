Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $270.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

