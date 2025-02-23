Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

