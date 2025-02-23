Marshall Investment Management LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $197.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

