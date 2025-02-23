SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,268,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

