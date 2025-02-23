SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 9.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $113,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after buying an additional 3,176,679 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,781,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after buying an additional 174,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,791,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,433,000 after buying an additional 255,672 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

