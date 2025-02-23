SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 70,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 168,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SABS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

