Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. 135,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 163,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

