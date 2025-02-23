MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $4.00. 37,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 152,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

