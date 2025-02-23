Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) Trading Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 89,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 74,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Blue Star Foods Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

